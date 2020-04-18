The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

It has been reported that Abba Kyari died on Friday after battling COVID-19.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who made the announcement said the deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment, but died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Reacting on Twitter, Keyamo commiserated with Kyari’s family and Nigeria.

READ ALSO: All you need to know about Abba Kyari – the Kanuri man from Borno who served as Buhari’s Gatekeeper

He said the deceased had on Tuesday assured him he was getting better.

“When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best.

“Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari,” he wrote on Twitter.’

HOT NOW