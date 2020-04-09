Pres. Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of a VC for the newly established University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State in the person of Prof. Musa Isiyaku Ahmed.

The Agric Minister, Nanono Sabo, who disclosed this while conveying his letter of appointment, stated that Professor Ahmed’s legacies as the maiden VC will determine the prominence and pride of place the university will occupy in world universities ranking shortly.

Musa Ahmed, until his appointment, was a Professor in the Department of Veterinary, Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. He is a Fellow, College of Veterinary Surgeons, Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources; Director, International Technology Centre, University of Maiduguri among others. Professor Ahmed who is married with children hails from Borno State and has well over 36 published works to his credit.

Alhaji Nanono Sabo also conveyed the letter of appointment to the Registrar of the university, Yusuf Abdulazeez Bazata, from Kebbi State, whose appointment was also approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the smooth and unhindered take-off of the university.

