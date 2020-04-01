President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his promises as he stated in his recent presidential broadcast that the federal government will disburse N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer to poorest households in the country.
Photos from the flag off payment of beneficiaries at Kwali Central Pay Point, Kwali Town Hall,Kwali Area Council,Abuja were shared on Twitter on Wednesday.
Bashir Mohammed also confirmed the news with a tweet on his page on Twitter. He wrote;
As announced by President
@MBuhari
in his recent presidential broadcast, the FG through
@FMHDSD
has commenced the disbursement of N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer to poorest households in Kwali Area Council of FCT, Abuja
