The federal government has declared Friday May 1, as public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola who made the announcement, commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Aregbesola expressed optimism that the economy of the country will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience, taking cognizance of the various economic stabilisation efforts by the Federal Government.

He assured Nigerian workers that their commitment and patience will complement the efforts being made by Government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

The statement added;

The cooperation of every citizen, as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind

