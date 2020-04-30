The Federal Government has ordered civil servants in the country to resume duties effective Monday, May 4.

This was contained in a memo signed on Thursday by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

In the memo directed to all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the HoS said the workers would be allowed to work three times in a week and closing time would be 2pm.

She stressed the observance of social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and good general hygiene at all government offices while noting that all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated and efforts were ongoing to do same in other public offices.

She said;

“Further to Mr President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those on essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020 in the first instance.

“Offices are to open three times a week Monday, Wednesday and Friday – and close at 2pm on each day.”

