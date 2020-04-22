Owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has led to further lockdown in the country, the Federal Government has revealed plans to expand the social register for palliative distribution by using the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and phone numbers.

This was made public yesterday by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, who said digital measure will be faster and make the distribution more effective.

“We are using other models including BVN to identify bank accounts. We are also using mobile phone networks to identify poor and vulnerable people in the society.

“This is going to be faster, transparent and give room for more accountability,” she said.

She added that the conditional cash transfer to poor households which is currently going on in some parts of the country is transparent and well organized.

The minister hinted that civil groups, traditional and religious leaders, among others are performing the role of identifying the poor in their communities thereby assisting the Federal Government in the distribution.