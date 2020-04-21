There has been a fire outbreak at the Jos branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Plateau State.

This adds to the series of fire outbreaks that have hit key government offices in the country in recent days.

The central bank confirmed the fire via its official page on Twitter;

Minor fire outbreak at the Jos branch of Central bank of Nigeria, promptly contained today, April 21, 2020.

On April 8, fire broke out at the Treasury House, a building housing the Accountant General of the Federation’s office, exactly a week after there was another fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, while the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Abuja also went up in flames days after.

