According to Independent, Mr Victor Ikwuemesi, the Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airline died today in London, United Kingdom few days after he was diagnosed for coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the family confided in our correspondent that Ikwuemesi was admitted to an unnamed London hospital after brief illness.

He later tested positive for COVID-19 in the result that was released on today (Tuesday).

He was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived the London hospital.

The source added: ”But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breath on his own.

”So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after.”

