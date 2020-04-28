French Ligue 1 has been cancelled due to the current pandemic virus, Coronavirus that has struck the world like a wildfire.

This was revealed by the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, who

confirmed that no sporting events will be held in the country until September at the

earliest, thereby cancelling the remainder of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 season.

Professional football in France was suspended at the start of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the French Professional Football League (LFP) had detailed plans

as recently as last week over a possible resumption of the season on 17 June.

In a speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday, Philippe said he would not

sanction the return of the sport, even behind closed doors, due to the risk of a

second outbreak of Covid-19.

“The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume,” he said.

“It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing.

“It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports.”

The LFP will now meet to determine the best way to end the season, with debates

around promotion, relegation, and European qualification to dominate the agenda.

