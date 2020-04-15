By now, all Nollywood fans and well-wishers should know that actress, Yvonne Jegede’s marriage to her estranged husband Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole who is the son of late actress, Bukky Ajayi had since seen it’s exits.
Abounce married Yvonne in a simple but classy wedding ceremony in Lagos in February 2018. Few months later, there were accusations and allegations of infidelity which led to the crash of the union that produced a beautiful baby boy.
Well, there are new speculations, claiming that Yvonne Jegede’s promiscuity led to their marriage failure, as well as Abounce’s stemming love for a senior colleague, simply identified as Miss Bimbo A.
According to an Instagram blogger, Yvonne was also romantically involved with popular Singer Orezi as well as another elderly man in the entertainment industry known as Kenny Pedro, AKA President.
The blogger also claimed that President and Yvonne’s love started from way back before her marriage, and after her marriage, they continued their extramarital affairs.
To buttress her claims, a video was attached to her post which shows Yvonne Jegede and her lover in Public Display of Affection at a public event.
Hello Tueh Tueh,so it’s no longer news that Actress ,Yvonne Jegede marriage with Abounce,Son of Late Actress,Bukky Ajayi has hit the rock based on infidelity ground on both sides,the two of them are doing the do outside their vow,while the husband was with another senior colleague(Bimbo A)Aunty Yvonne was too Carry broda Orezi with the good songs,Shebi them say Na 50/50 no cheating,Aunty also went further in her extra marital affairs with another Randy Old man,who is well known in the industry for his handsome pocket and sharing Gbola among some of our actresses(list go soon drop)his name is Kenny Pedro. President and Aunty Yvonne love started from way back before marriage,and after marriage GLB thought everything go just waka pass but Aunty say no be end of discussion o,Na discussion CONTINUE,she sleeps several night at unku house and their public display affection(PDA)is no longer a new thingattached is a video we got in our possession how they went together to an event and was chopping each other tongues🤪🤪🤪😳swipe time see the video,uncle Abounce too dey drive him new catch car about,the more you look the less you see,lest I forget uncle singer likes them married,he got a few of them abroad ,he flies down whenever they need to transact business ontop bed,I come in peace.
