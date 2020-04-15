By now, all Nollywood fans and well-wishers should know that actress, Yvonne Jegede’s marriage to her estranged husband Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole who is the son of late actress, Bukky Ajayi had since seen it’s exits.

Abounce married Yvonne in a simple but classy wedding ceremony in Lagos in February 2018. Few months later, there were accusations and allegations of infidelity which led to the crash of the union that produced a beautiful baby boy.

Well, there are new speculations, claiming that Yvonne Jegede’s promiscuity led to their marriage failure, as well as Abounce’s stemming love for a senior colleague, simply identified as Miss Bimbo A.

According to an Instagram blogger, Yvonne was also romantically involved with popular Singer Orezi as well as another elderly man in the entertainment industry known as Kenny Pedro, AKA President.

The blogger also claimed that President and Yvonne’s love started from way back before her marriage, and after her marriage, they continued their extramarital affairs.

To buttress her claims, a video was attached to her post which shows Yvonne Jegede and her lover in Public Display of Affection at a public event.

See the screenshot of her reports below…

HOT NOW