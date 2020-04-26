In a recent post, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly referred to as Jenifa shared on Instagram, the role model to many has advised her fans on how important self love is.

According to the mother of two, so many people try hard to take care of everyone else that they end up forgetting to take care of themselves.

In her words “Sometimes you try so hard to take care of everyone else that you forget to take care of yourself. #selfloveisimportant #takecareofyourself #mentallyandphysically #happysunday

HOT NOW