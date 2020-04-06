Embattled movie star, Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz were arraigned in court today where they pleaded guilty for disobeying an orde restricting movement due to coronavirus,

The actress who was apprehended on Sunday, 5th of April by the Lagos state police command for disobeying the lockdown order given by the government, reportedly spent the night at the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID office in Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

Her husband who was not arrested later turned himself in following demands for his arrest.

The couple who are parents to twins have now pleaded guilty to the charges against them which will see them spend time in jail or pay a fine of N100,000.

They were arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Ogba.

