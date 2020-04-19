Haven completed her mandatory 14days self-isolation, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has moved on to the next task she was sentenced to. The actress and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello were sentenced to 14-day community service by a Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on Monday, 6th April.

The court also asked the couple to pay the sum of N100,000 each as fine.

They are to serve three hours per day excluding Saturday and Sunday.

They must each visit 10 public places to educate people on the consequences of not complying with directives on Coronavirus. Well, Funke’s new video could count as public education as she used her social media platforms to push the awareness for the Coronavirus.

Funke AKindele who had earlier shared a stunning photo of herself to announce her arrival explained the importance of social distancing and advised the public not to let familiarity with friends and loved ones put them at the risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW