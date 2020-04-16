Nollywood actress Funke Akindele who shot herself on the leg by contravening the lockdown order she was contracted to represent, has picked up the pieces of her recent predicaments and come back stronger right in the faces of her fans.

Funke who is unwaveringly Nigeria’s sweetheart came back throwing herself on our faces knowing that she’d worm her way right back into our hearts. Well, It’s kinda working!

Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello were sentenced to 14-day community service by a Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on Monday 6th, April 2020. The court also asked the couple to pay the sum of N100,000 each as fine.

The actress who has since then stayed away from her social media pages, posted lovely photos of herself for a grand entrance on Thursday evening.

She simply captions the photo: “Breathe“. Yes girl, breathe!!

