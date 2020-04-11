Finally, popular controversial Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has agreed to self-isolate at home in an apology he addressed to the Lagos State Government for flouting the lockdown order when he attended Funke Akindele’s house party a week ago.

Recall that he was among the popular faces that attended the now-infamous house party that was held at Akindele’s house on Saturday, April 4.

The rapper was arrested and released after being placed on some conditions for violating the social distancing directive of the Lagos State Government which was given to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 25-year-old appeared before Magistrate Court of Lagos in Ogba where all the charges against him were dropped on the condition that he writes an apology letter addressed to the Lagos State Government and agree to self-isolate in his home for 14 days.

Marley agreed to the conditions saying; “that I agree to be in self-isolation in my house at the above address for a period of 14 days from today, Thursday, 9th April 2020 and that the Lagos State Ministry of Health should supervise my isolation.”

Naira Marley’s own below…

In addition, the former Lagos State Governorship candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi also apologised to the Lagos State Government with a written letter after his charges were withdrawn.

It was not the same for Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz who were also arrested and charged to court.

For their part in hosting the party, the couple was sentenced to 14 days of community service and fined N200, 000 each.

