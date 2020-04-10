The Speaker of house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria Mr Zhou Pingjian over reports of the maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

Nigerians in China who had travelled there for business purposes a few days before the federal government announced a lockdown are accusing Chinese authorities of maltreatment, just as they said the Nigerian government did not care about their plight.

A Nigerian returnee in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) who preferred anonymity had said that some of his friends in China were going through a lot of stigmatisation from the Chinese. However, the Speaker of the second tier of legislature, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila summoned Pingjian to his office on Friday to discuss the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians in China. The Speaker, on his twitter handle expressed the concern of the Nigerian government over the allegations of maltreatment and has demanded the Chinese government should swing into full investigations over the ill treatment of Nigerians in the People’s republic of China.

”Today I met with the Chinese🇨🇳 Ambassador to Nigeria on the disturbing allegation of ill treatment of Nigerian citizens in China. I showed him the video clip that had made the rounds. He promised to look into it and get back to my office on Tuesday.“ Gbajabiamila tweeted

