The Speaker of house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria Mr Zhou Pingjian over reports of the maltreatment of Nigerians in China.
Nigerians in China who had travelled there for business purposes a few days before the federal government announced a lockdown are accusing Chinese authorities of maltreatment, just as they said the Nigerian government did not care about their plight.
”Today I met with the Chinese🇨🇳 Ambassador to Nigeria on the disturbing allegation of ill treatment of Nigerian citizens in China. I showed him the video clip that had made the rounds. He promised to look into it and get back to my office on Tuesday.“ Gbajabiamila tweeted
Watch the video below:
Today I met with the Chinese🇨🇳 Ambassador to Nigeria on the disturbing allegation of ill treatment of Nigerian citizens in China. I showed him the video clip that had made the rounds. He promised to look into it and get back to my office on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9SUxH0rI7X
— Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) April 10, 2020
Discussion about this post