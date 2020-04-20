Ghana citizens rejoice as their president lifts ban of 21 days lockdown. Residents of the capital, Accra, and major centers will be allowed to return to work from Monday even though other restrictions such as school closures and a ban on sport and religious meetings remain in place, Akufo-Addo said Sunday in a televised address.

However some Nigerians have doubted if we can do same here saying Ghanaians are doing a whole lot right. They have tested thousands and have been able to curb the spread.

But Can we do the same in Nigeria until we are able to curb the spread and test more people with aggressive contact tracing.

