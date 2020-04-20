According to the reports, Ghanaians took to the streets last night to celebrate in numbers after President Nana Akufo-Addo, lifted the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The reports revealed that residents of the capital city, Accra, and major centers will be allowed to return to work from Monday even though other restrictions such as school closures and a ban on sport and religious meetings remain in place, Akufo-Addo said.

The news drew wild celebrations in the country, as Ghanaians took to the street to rejoice.

See video of the celebration;

Ghana confirmed cases reached 1,042 with nine deaths, while the results of 18,000 testing samples remain outstanding.

