Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has appealed to Nigeria’s leading network provider, MTN to give citizens data and airtime during this period where they are made to stay at home due to the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after MTN gave Nigerian users 300 free SMS, however, Keyamo believes they can do better as he stressed that nothing is too small.

Festus Keyamo also appealed to other networks providers like Glo, Airtel and 9mobile to do the same.

He said, “Thank you MTNNG for responding to my plea, especially for the hard-hit workers at this time. We really appreciate. But I believe you can still do more. Specifically, we politely ask for some token data and airtime. Nothing is too small. Other networks should kindly follow suit”

Thank you @MTNNG for responding to my plea, especially for the hard-hit workers at this time. We really appreciate. But I believe you can still do more. Specifically, we politely ask for some token data and airtime. Nothing is too small. Other networks should kindly follow suit https://t.co/vLF0s9ifpi — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 1, 2020

Nigerians last week called on network providers in the country to cut down the price of data.

