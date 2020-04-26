Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have welcomed their fourth child in the United States of America.

The good news was announced by her colleague, award winning actor, JnrPope on Instagram on Sunday, 26th of April.

Jnr Pope shared photos of the actress on Instagram with caption;

Congratulations @mercyjohnsonokojie On The Arrival Of Your New Born….. God is indeed The Greatest…..

We celebrate with you………

