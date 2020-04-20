While it is the common practice of some social media users to go online to disgrace their partner after a break up, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has pray a similar fate doesn’t happen to her.

She stated that it is a mistake to get married to someone who will go on social media to disgrace you after a breakup as she added that if couples break up, they should do it in silence.

Nkechi Blessing wrote:

“In all the mistakes I will make in future,may I NBS never make the mistake of marrying Someone who will come and disgrace me on Social media after a break up🙏🏻 WTF happens to moving on in silence? Twue….

“This Same social media you Do all em lovey lovey,relationships Goals,you still come here to say ill things about same person? What a Wawu…Nna Ehn God forbid ooo🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ Move on in peace and Shut the Fuck up it’s very simple✌️#unstoppable #ogoagbaye🌏🌏🌏”

