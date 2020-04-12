85 Coronavirus patients in Nigeria have so far recovered from the pandemic across the country.
The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC has announced the 5 new cases of Coronavirus in the country -The states affected are: 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Katsina.
As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths
There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria
Lagos- 176
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1
