85 Coronavirus patients in Nigeria have so far recovered from the pandemic across the country.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC has announced the 5 new cases of Coronavirus in the country -The states affected are: 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Katsina.

As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria

Lagos- 176

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1

HOT NOW