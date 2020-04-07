While everyone is stuck at home due to the lockdown orders from the government, there is still some good news to come in every situation.

TheInfong reports that Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has given birth to bouncing baby boy.

Halima Abubakar had in 2019 revealed that she was expecting a baby.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 6, 2020, where she announced the arrival of her baby boy.

Halima Abubakar was born in Kano state but she is originally from Kogi state.

She joined Nollywood in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected, however, her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

