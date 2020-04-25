The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement today revealed the news of another positive case of #COVID19 admitted in the state.

The governor disclosed that the case of “the individual who is a police officer is unique as he was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo state while awaiting his results . Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned back to Lagos.”

Akeredolu added that according to the Police officer, “he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment.

While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, We do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the Law to risk the lives of others.

I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better. I have contacted the commissioner of police to double up on securing our entry points.”

…part of the officer of the Law to risk the lives of others. I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better. I have contacted the commissioner of police to double up on securing our entry points. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 25, 2020

HOT NOW