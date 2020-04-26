The move is to check the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos.

Lagos currently has 657 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

On Friday, the state ramps up 80 coronavirus infections, with more still expected to come.

Speaking at a news conference at the State House, Marina, Lagos on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu said he had ordered the release of the 209 prisoners according to the powers vested in him by the constitution, according to PMNews reports.

He said the move was to halt the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said some of the prisoners released were those who were above 60 years of age and some having six months to spend in jail.

He added that others released, had served over 95 percent of their jail sentence, some serving minor offences and the rest, on health ground.

