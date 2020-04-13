Former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has appealed to the Government to focus on providing Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs with funds.

He stressed that Stressed that SMEs during this period are not earning any revenue and still have their fixed costs going out.

Dino Melaye stated that if SMEs are not helped by the government, there could be further rise in unemployment.

The former senator said, “Fellow citizens as i advocate for the poor and vulnerable in our society during this lockdown. Government must extend thier focus and attention beyound the poor of the poorest. It is not just the people that live hand to mouth. There is a need for Government to get funding to the SMEs that have their businesses shut down and employ 5, 10, 20 people. They are not earning any revenue and still have their fixed costs going out and can’t pay or support their staff. They are now thinking of laying off staff and that will exacerbate the dire economic situation post lockdown. We don’t need anymore unemployed people where the unemployment rate is already at 30%. It is time for Federal government to show that they care and are passionate about the poor and middle class.”

