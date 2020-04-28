The overall death toll of coronavirus disease across the globe continues to rise to a more terrifying point and now Grammy-nominated gospel singer, Tory Sneed has also died from Coronavirus complications at the age of 52.

DescriptionTroy Lenard Sneed, Jr. was an American gospel musician. He started his music career on November 7, 1999, with the release of Call Jesus by Malaco Records. His second album, Bless That Wonderful Name, was released by Savoy Records in 2001.

The singer’s friend and radio personality, KD Bowe penned down a tribute to him on social media. He wrote;

‘I don’t know how to make sense of this. ‘

I’m not ok, man. Covid19 sucks. Will y’all please pray for Emily & the kids? Please? RIH, King. Or walk around it … all day. #RIPTroySneed.

Sneed had several hit songs within the gospel realm including Work It Out and My Heart Says Yes, which both peaked at number two on Billboard’s gospel chart. He’s also known for the upbeat Hallelujah.

The deceased helped form Youth For Christ, which was comprised of members between the ages of 12 and 18 from the Georgia Mass Choir. He served as a producer on Youth For Christ’s “The Struggle Is Over,” which landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s gospel songs chart in 2006.

