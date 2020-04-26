A popular Islamic cleric in Oyo state, Sheikh Taofeeq Akewugbagold is currently in a distorted state of mind after his children were abducted from his home last night.

Taofeeq raised alarm after his set of twins, a boy and a girl, were abducted from his home by gunmen in Ibadan, the state capital on Saturday night April 25th.

Sheik Akewugbagold disclosed this in a post shared on his Facebook page.

”WHAT A COUNTRY ! MY TWINS children were kidnapped at gun point at my Ojoo residence Ibadan, around 8pm SATURDAY 10 minutes after I left my home recording lecture in a studio. Everybody should pls for Allah’s sake assist me in prayer and begging the abductor to pls be mercy with me expecially their mother who was barren for 12 years b4. Am begging not flexing anything.This is their pictures,help share wide. Oh my God! My number 08035066122 only for those who have any assistance to see them not for greeting or flashing. Thanks” he wrote

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, said efforts are being made to rescue the twins alive and reunite them with their parents.

”Immeditiaely it happened yesterday night, there was massive deployment all around to block some areas. Men of the Anti-Kidnapping squad are working assidiously to clamp down on the hoodlums, and to secure the twins alive and reunite them to their family members” he said

