Chioma Avril Rowland is celebrating her birthday today, 30th April and her husband-to-be, Davido is not keeping calm in celebrating her.
The singer took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to the mother of his last child and only son as she turns a year older. The usual Davido would have declared a feast save for the lingering lockdown that has lasted for over a month.
Expressing his unconditional love for Chioma, OBO shared lovely photos of her and captioned it:
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! @thechefchi !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. AND THATS ON GANG ! #1 CRO 💪🏿“
