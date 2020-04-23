Wizkid’s hardwork, consistency and dedication to music has again showed to the world after a throwback photo of Dagrin went viral on social media yesterday.

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin, was a Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria. He died on the 22nd of April in 2010.

A throwback photo that has been circulating on social media in celebration of Dagrin’s 10th year death anniversary also showed Nigerian superstar, Wizkid in the background.

The photo passed a lot of message and motivation to never to give up on ones dream but to continue pushing till you achieve your aim.

Fast forward to a year after Dagrin’s death, Wizkid’s debut album, Superstar, was released by Empire Mates Entertainment on June 12, 2011.

It’s 10 years now and Wizkid is still sounding in our speakers.

