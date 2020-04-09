Actress and New mom, Halima Abubakar who got us all confused in the wee hours of today has finally revealed why she did what she did!

TheInfoNG recalls that the actress who announced that she welcomed a baby boy on Friday, April 4, 2020, shared an illustrative photo of a baby holding someone’s thumb to depict hers.

As expected, excited Nigerians especially her colleagues assumed that the photo on her announcement was that of her child and began congratulating her, only for an American woman identified on her Instagram handle as the­_arielb to call out the actress for using her photo.

After receiving a heavy backlash on social media, Halima has now revealed why she stole someone else’ baby photo.

The actress revealed her baby was a premature birth and he his still in the Intensive Care Unit.

“He will be discharged tmr from icu.i didn’t post cos he was premature.God saved him.I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends.I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi.i Had to do this.Thank you. Besafe and stay safe.THE WORLD JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING.GOOD DAY” she explained. She said

HOT NOW