Uche Elendu has pleaded with the Lagos state law enforce authorities to release her colleague, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

She also claimed that Funke Akbdele’s twinnie babies have not had full access to their mum since the arrest and the twins are crying due to her absence.

Funke Akindele was arrested by authorities after flouting the social distancing and lockdown order by the government as a measure of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The actress had thrown a house party which had other celebrities in attendance with a video from the event showing the guests apparently numbering more than the order against a gathering of more than 50 persons.

Pleading on behalf of the actress. Uche Elendu shared:

“Please release her. I don’t have any excuses to make for her cos the law is simple, No Social gathering !!!! but her humble and sweet spirit doesn’t deserve this arrest…We are Sorry on her behalf please @jidesanwoolu @balaelkana. “She explained and apologised please listen and forgive, at least people ate food at the party, the people that clustered people to share 2 packs of Indomie in the name of Quarantine relief were not arrested, Please Forgive her #freefunkeakindele” “Nigerians pls the same way you got her arrested through social media pls beg them to release her, her twins r crying”

HOT NOW