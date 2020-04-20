Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are one of the many couples that are having the best moments this lockdown period.

The celebrity couple who have had three years of a very beautiful relationship have been together since the lockdown began.

Meanwhile, that was the same time that Me Eazi said he thought he was down with coronavirus because he was indisposed.

In his conversation with London-based DJ Edu in this week’s edition of This Is Africa on BBC World Service radio, Mr Eazi revealed that they felt unwell at the same time, few days after having a meal together.

The Nigerian singer revealed that he resorted to eating loads of ginger and vitamins, bingeing on documentaries and talking to his mum to get through his days in isolation in the UK.

He said;

I think when things [like coronavirus] happen you’re looking for something, some kind of light within the entire situation… Now I’m speaking to my mom three times a day, which I usually don’t. So that’s one thing that has happened in this season – I’ve stayed more in touch with family.

Well, Temi has shared pictures and videos of how she spent the lockdown period with the love of her life.

HOT NOW