Bobrisky has shocked his fans after he shared a new photo on Instagram which showed an obvious change in his skin color. Social media users think the male barbie has changed his skincare routine.

The picture which he shared recently has racked up over 50thousand likes and over 2000 comments and still counting. In the picture, Bob does not look any less than the late Michael Jackson, he looked literally white.

It is no news that Bobrisky born Okuneye Idris has a passion for bleaching. In fact, he even sells bleaching creams and encourages other people to rip off their skin.

In her latest photo, however, it looks like Bob has gone overboard. His fans are gossiping that he has decided to use all his bleaching on himself now that there is a lockdown and no one is really interested in bleaching their skin.

See the photo below;

