Popular Singer, Adekunle Gold, fondly know as AG baby has shared screenshots of the DM he sent to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy 9 years ago, begging to the official graphics designer for Mo’Hits records.
The singer shared the screenshots to encourage people who are still struggling not to give up on chasing their dreams.
In the DM he sent to the Mavin Records Boss, Gold begged Jazzy to be a graphics artist for his ‘former record label’, Mo’Hits Records.
He also called Don Jazzy “Dad”, “Mohit Lord” all in a bid to get employed. He told Don Jazzy that he is a “graphic artist of magnitude” and begged to be employed as the “official album art designer of Mohit stars”
