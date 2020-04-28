News broke on Sunday afternoon that Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie had put to be in the United States of America.

Movie lovers and fans of Mercy Johnson were thrown into a rather early than false jubilation after news of their favorite actress putting to bed made rounds.

The reports

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have welcomed their fourth child in the United States of America. The good news was announced by her colleague, award winning actor, JnrPope on Instagram on Sunday, 26th of April. Jnr Pope shared photos of the actress on Instagram with caption; Congratulations @mercyjohnsonokojie On The Arrival Of Your New Born….. God is indeed The Greatest…..

We celebrate with you………

.

#swagnation lets celebrate her 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾

It turns out that actor, JnrPope was not the real news breaker, according to Kemi Filani, a clone Instagram account of the actress identified as ‘Mercy Johnson Okoje’ played the trick on Nigerians by announcing that the actress had delivered her fourth child in the US.

See the post below:

HOT NOW