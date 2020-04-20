The joys of motherhood can’t hit its peak without a mom having to watch her once tender babies grow into mature adults. Such is the feeling for Nollywood thespian, Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as she celebrates her son’s birthday today.

The proud mother of 4 who could not hide her joy shared a picture of her last child Micheal Ekeinde and called on her fans and wells wishers to celebrate with her as son turns 18 yesterday, 19th April.

“Please join me as I wish my last Baby a Happy 18th Birthday Today! I can hear dude saying I’m not a baby under his breath! 😂 . Extremely Caring, Funny and Wise. I’m so proud of your journey and confidence @michael_ekeinde . May God’s Favor and Love continue to guide and protect you. Love you son” She expressed.

See the lovely photo of the young man below;

