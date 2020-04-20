The joys of motherhood can’t hit its peak without a mom having to watch her once tender babies grow into mature adults. Such is the feeling for Nollywood thespian, Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as she celebrates her son’s birthday today.
The proud mother of 4 who could not hide her joy shared a picture of her last child Micheal Ekeinde and called on her fans and wells wishers to celebrate with her as son turns 18 yesterday, 19th April.
“Please join me as I wish my last Baby a Happy 18th Birthday Today! I can hear dude saying I’m not a baby under his breath! 😂 . Extremely Caring, Funny and Wise. I’m so proud of your journey and confidence @michael_ekeinde . May God’s Favor and Love continue to guide and protect you. Love you son” She expressed.
See the lovely photo of the young man below;
HOT NOW
- Why I’m not married at 37 -Don Jazzy reveals as he breaks down in new video
- The body buried today is not Abba Kyari, he was cremated in Ikoyi -Kemi Olunloyo
- “Marry me now before my bride price shoots up” – Tiwa Savage declares on Instagram; Davido reacts
Discussion about this post