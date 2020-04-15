Nigerian female singer, Teniola Apata better known as Teni has shown another side of her as she showcased her twerking skills in a recent video she uploaded online.

Teniola went ahead to describe herself as the sexiest person alive.

She caption the video; “Isolate I’m the sexiest alive, who twerk pass me, NOBODY”

Teni may have done this out of boredom since the country is currently on lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But on a normal day, this is something she can actually do.

She is well known for pulling crazy stunts aside her musical talent, which is why most of her fans have fallen in love with her.

Teni recently released her Quarantine tracklist which her numerous fans have be dancing to.

