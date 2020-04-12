Nollywood Diva, Stella Damasus has opened up on a private side of her which is unknown to the general public.

The mother of two recently gave her opinion on religion as she stressed that she can’t follow religion created by man blindly.

Stella Damasus disclosed she prefers to have a personal relationship with God than putting her trust on every single thing that comes from a self proclaimed or titled individual.

She said,

I don’t follow or conform to popular religious doctrines. I am not one to follow religion created by man blindly. I have a personal and beautiful relationship with God. I accept and publicly declare that Jesus Christ is my Lord and savior, without fear or shame. I study to show myself approved. I don’t put my trust or accept every single thing that comes from a self proclaimed or titled individual. Know God and love him. WORK OUT YOUR (OWN) SALVATION. #forthoseattheback #stelladamasus #goodfriday #easterweekend

