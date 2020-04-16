Nigerian comedian Akpororo is a proud dad today, as his twins clock 2 years. The comic act took to Instagram to announce how grateful he is to God for the life of his family and how far they’ve come…

He wrote:

His wife Josephine also wrote:

Heavenly father you did it again you gave me this blessings April 15 2018 and since then oh I can testify to what you have been doing for my household , I remember having @praise_ayomikun pregnancy I thought it was twins , I remember buying everything in two’s even when they told me it was one me and hubby still believe it was two ,and then I gave birth to a priceless gift from you @praise_ayomikun and you show yourself with another priceless gift which was the twins @akpororo wanted a boy and a girl , I wanted two boys and later agreed with hubby and it came out to be a boy and a girl 🙏, ask by faith and believe he surely answer🙌,am so bless oh LORD I keep on saying this and am grateful for it. Thank you father 🙇‍♀️ , super grateful oh LORD it’s been two years. Happy 2ND birthday FAVOR and FAITH thanks for choosing me and your dad @akpororo the journey with you two this two years has been a perfect one and more more to come to GOD glory, May my Heavenly Father continue to protect and keep you including @praise_ayomikun Amen , you shall grow to be great children your names shall be heard all over the world 🌎, you shall be celebrated by kings and people that matters, more grace upon your lives ijn ,really don’t know what to type next have a whole lot but I will keep it and tell you guys when you’re old enough to hear them 💜🥰🥰🥰🥰🎂🎂🎂🎂💃💃💃 #proudmama #twinsareblessingsfromGOD #mysmartandperfectbabies #gratefulheart❤️ #youwillforeverbemyalways❤️ #nosharingLOL @akpororo 📸 @m12photography did it