Davido’s fiancée Chioma Avril Rowland has showered accolades on her sister-in-law, Coco Adeleke who is celebrating her birthday today, April 26th 2020.

Ashley Coco Adeleke is the elder sister to Davido and from the way that Chioma described her relationship with Coco in her recent post, they are very close gist partners.

Chioma penned her heartfelt message for Ashley on instagram, labelling her as that companion who is always ready to listen to her complains.

Chioma wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my sweet sister, thank you for all you do and thank you for never getting tired of my long talks 😂. Love you so much @coco_of_lyfe 🥰‘

Davido’s big sister, Ashley Coco Adeleke tied the knot in 2016 to one Caleb Adeji in Lagos.

Check the photo below;

