Nigerian popular songster and song writer, Adekunle Gold has revealed he designed all his album arts, Flyers and other promotional materials.

He made this known via Twitter as he shared some of his previous designs.

Adekunle Gold said, “I have never stopped designing my stuff bro. Still design all my album arts, Flyers and other promotional materials. Also help my friends with their creatives sometimes.”

Prior to becoming a music sensation, Adekunle Gold was known for his artistic designs, which have helped in most of his music production.

Adekunle Gold revealed he used to use Corel Draw but since he started using MAC, he has focused on Adobe photoshop for his design.

He also revealed he plans to learn sound engineering so as to ease his song production and make it better the way he wants.

