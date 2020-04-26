Ghanaian highlife musician, Dada Kwaku Dua- known professionally as Dada KD has condemned the gospel of Jesus Christ and Christianity as a whole.

He revealed in an interview with Delay that Jesus Christ was an imaginary character invented to deceive people, especially Africans. The singer also said he does not believe in the Bible as there’s no proof the words are really from Jesus or any God. Dada KD said he cannot believe what he can’t see with his naked eyes and that all the things that revolve the Jesus concept are fake.

More Ghanaian celebs have come out in recent times to make similar pronouncements but as you can imagine, the overzealous Christians folks have equally blasted them.

Watch the full interview below:

