Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed that he’s also feeling the heat of the shut down of socio-economic activities in Lagos state as the Coronavirus pandemic calls for social distancing as the only viable remedy in curbing its spread.

The actor who has been more active on his social media platforms, just as everyone else since the lockdown began; has taken to his twitter page to warn fans who still send their account details to him to stop.

Yul revealed that he’s also hitting red as expenditures surpasses income at the moment, he is also waiting on the Federal government for alert, he jested.

”Some folks are still sending me account numbers, after 3 weeks of lockdown.

Come on now guys, na all of us dey the matter oo.

3 weeks nothing don enter, no work.

Na for film I dey do money ritual, it’s not real.

I dey wait for alert from Federal Govt.

e don red everywhere“

