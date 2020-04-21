On-air presenter, Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to react after blackmailers threatened to release her edited nvdes. She called out the scammers in her recent post on Instagram.

Her photos that was edited for the blackmail was released back in 2018 when the media personality/businesswoman, shared bikini photos to celebrate her 34th birthday.

2years after, some fraudsters are trying to take advantage of her with an edited version the photos which now looks like she was nude and sent them to her with claims they have her nude photos and would release them if she doesn’t respond to their email.

Posting the email she got from the blackmailers, Toke vowed never to give them any money for the edited and false images.

”Is this really how low we’ve become? I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers. I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there’s also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness. Stop with your bloody emails already ?????. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.” she wrote

