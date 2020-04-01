An Enugu based prophetess, Mrs. Sun Okoye, says she has discovered drugs to totally cure the deadly Coronavirus disease, through special revelation from God, urging relevant authorities to invite her to administer the drugs to COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to newsmen on the efficacy of the newly invented drug at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka, Tuesday, Prophetess Okoye, who claimed that she received revelation of an incurable disease last year, insists she needs not to test it on a patient before establishing the efficacy of the medication.

“Let the governments call me to know the content of her secret power used in curing it. You can take me to any coronavirus patient and if they come in contact with me, they will be healed.

“I cannot be contaminated by the disease. God has given me the secret that brought the power of corona virus on earth. God is the fill nature of our life and not science.

“God is the maker of everyone and has the sole power to save us from this deadly disease. He has revealed the solution to me and I cannot just let out the secret.

Disclosing that the product, christened, ‘Great Giant Stride’, was to totally cure coronavirus with no side effects, she warned that more disaster would befall mankind, even as she called for true repentance and focus on God. She said although many fake prophets abound, but God has never failed.

The prophetess also predicted another fire disaster would befall Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra state, stressing the need to avert it. “It is painful that all efforts I made to reach the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano or his commissioner for health, failed.

“I am acting on God’s instructions. I don’t care what people will take me for or what they will say, but all I know is that the way of God is not the way of man. I listen to God and not men.

“God has picked me and given me divine secrets to heal coronavirus patients in Nigeria, and the world over.

“Remember that God made science and can decide to eradicate the virus through anyone.

“Let the government listen and pay heed to what I am saying otherwise some other countries will take advantage. I am ready to work with Nigeria governments”, she added.

