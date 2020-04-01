Nigerian comedian and viral skit maker, Mr Macaroni has shared an untold story of how label boss Don Jazzy helped him 8years ago before his career came into limelight.

The online comedian whose real name is Debo Adedayo recounted how he got the sum of N150,000 from Don Jazzy on social media, Read how it happened below:

About 8 years ago, @DONJAZZY retweeted one of my tweets wherein I made a blunder. it was all jokes and tweeps were making fun. I took the moment to slide into Don J’s DM and told him I needed money for a project. He sent me N150,000. I knew I would share this story someday.

Although, I didn’t use the money for what I said I wanted to use it for… (I’m sorry @DONJAZZY) , that moment shaped me further. I have always loved sharing but Don J’s act made me pray and ask God to bless me as such. I never reach that level, but I will keep hustling…



P.S – I used the money to buy BlackBerry Bold 5 and shared the rest with my siblings 🤦🏾‍♂️ I forgot to add. The Blackberry Bold 5didn’t even last a year. It was stolen from me. And that was in Abuad 😡😡😡“

Don Jazzy is with no doubts one of the persons in the industry with a big heart and ready to extend a helping hand to people. His random giveaways and stories as these are what goes ahead of a man even after he’s long gone. History will surely be kind to Don Baba J.

