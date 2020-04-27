Veteran Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has taken to social media to reveal how fulfilled and happy she his after she quit Christianity for Islam.
Adunni Ade via a post on her IG page narrated some in-depth secret about her
religious life as she noted that going back into Islam remain one of the best
decision she has ever made.
The beautiful screen diva stated that she was born by a Muslim father and a
Christian mother but opted to worship her mother’s religion before she quit some years back.
Adunni Ade, who revealed that she made the big decision 4 years ago noted that
all the values she has learnt in life which include her ways of dealing and
upbringing were all learnt from a Muslim and this has keep her going.
See her full post below:
View this post on Instagram
Do you know why I hardly talk about Religion on here? It is quite sensitive for me. The prejudgment that comes with it and all. You’ve gotta be extremely close to me know what I practice. So for the curious ones who have been asking, Yes I am a Muslim. Born into a Muslim home and was raised as one. If you care to know, B2 in my WAEC Examination. 😊 I have a loving Muslim Father who has given his children the free will to choose any religion they like be it Christianity or Islam. My Mom is a Christian, though not a practicing one. My Step mom is a Christian, My step sisters are Christians, my Step brothers are Muslims. Have I been to a Church before? Plentyyyyy of them. I once converted, name the Church, MFM, RCCG, CLAM, CAC sure been there but one thing was certain, Islam never left me. My ways of dealing, my upbringing, all I learnt was from a Muslim and was what I truly knew. I was scared what folks would think about me if I went back to Islam and this went on for years. About 4 years ago, dec 31st 2016 I decided I would live my life for ME. Me alone! I came back to Islam. I feel fulfilled. I’m happier. I have received more Blessings this way. My Oldest son practices Islam, prays and Fasts as well. Yes, I wear what I like, be it modest or not. Who are you to decide my inner intentions. You know, it’s easy for you to type on your key pads and make assumptions, but folks who know me will say otherwise. Islam I was taught teaches me that we are judged on our intentions by Allah alone. What’s within, not what you see. Not looking for acceptance from anyone. I want people to live their life’s to it’s full potentials. Worry less of what the next fellow is doing. Judge less, focus on you and you alone and watch great things happen to you. As Muslims do know, during the month of Ramadan, the Heavens are opened to accept our supplications and prayers and Hell is Closed and satan is caged down there. Let’s use this time wisely! I experienced Allah’s Greatness this time last year. I am looking forward to receiving my Blessings this year and every other day afterwards. I hope I’ve been able to clarify a few things…. y’all have a lovely night rest.
