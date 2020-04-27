Veteran Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has taken to social media to reveal how fulfilled and happy she his after she quit Christianity for Islam.

Adunni Ade via a post on her IG page narrated some in-depth secret about her

religious life as she noted that going back into Islam remain one of the best

decision she has ever made.

The beautiful screen diva stated that she was born by a Muslim father and a

Christian mother but opted to worship her mother’s religion before she quit some years back.

Adunni Ade, who revealed that she made the big decision 4 years ago noted that

all the values she has learnt in life which include her ways of dealing and

upbringing were all learnt from a Muslim and this has keep her going.

See her full post below:

HOT NOW