Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has revealed how sad she was

when she and her husband were warned not to have sex before marriage.

Sex as popularly known is one of the essential tool that hold a relationship and

some partners tend to engage in it before they walk down the aile.

However, this was not the case of Stella Damasus and her husband who were

warned by their pastor not to engage in such act during courtship.

Stella Damasus revealed this during an Instagram live video interaction with a

couple as she noted how devastated she was when her husband was asked not to

touch her before their wedding night.

Watch video of Stella Damasus making the revelation known below:

Stella Damasus married her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, at 21 in 1999

and both couple were blessed with two daughters before Jaiye died in 2005.

The sexy screen diva got married to movie producer Daniel Ademinokan, months after she lost her

first husband and both couples have not been shy in gushing about the love they have for themselves.

