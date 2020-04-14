Nigerian award-winning producer, Sarz has shared the inspiration behind Wizkid’s hit track “Jaiye Jaiye”

Sarz produced the track back in 2013 which featured Femi Kuti and is regarded as one of Wizkid’s biggest hits ever. A curious fan asked the producer for what inspired the Jaiye Jaiye beat and Sarz took to Twitter to narrate how it happened. According to him, he had a dream where he was With Fela who schooled him on the spirituality of music. As the conversation progressed, someone started knocking on his door and it turned out to be Wizkid. He said the “Joro” singer told him to add the sound from the door to a best and send it to him. Sarz said he woke up and the rest is history.

He wrote: “A fan asked I had a dream I was with Fela and he was schooling me about the spirituality of music. Deep in our conversation, someone started knocking gben gben gben I was like “who is that?” The person knocked again gbim gbim gbim.I opened the door and it was Wizkid. He said when you wake up add this gben gben and gbim gbim to a beat and send it to me. I woke up and the rest was history.

